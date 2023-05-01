Watch: Furious Wellingtonians unleash on rail protesters

Furious Wellington motorists have unleashed on pro-rail protesters after their latest stunt in the capital this morning.

A handful of protesters briefly blocked traffic on The Terrace in the central city before they were removed by police.

A number of people yelled a barrage of abuse at the group, who sat impassively while they were sworn at and heckled.

Many were making the point they were simply trying to get to work or school.

One driver tried to squeeze their vehicle between a protester and the pavement, but was stopped when police arrived.

Five protesters were arrested and will face charges.