New Zealand
1News

Watch: Furious Wellingtonians unleash on rail protesters

9:59am

Furious Wellington motorists have unleashed on pro-rail protesters after their latest stunt in the capital this morning.

A handful of protesters briefly blocked traffic on The Terrace in the central city before they were removed by police.

A number of people yelled a barrage of abuse at the group, who sat impassively while they were sworn at and heckled.

Many were making the point they were simply trying to get to work or school.

One driver tried to squeeze their vehicle between a protester and the pavement, but was stopped when police arrived.

Five protesters were arrested and will face charges.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and JusticeTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

The man, who currently has name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation, relating to an incident in 2018.

10 mins ago

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Construction has already begun on the highway and is expected to be finished in 2026.

10:43am

Wellington train conductor in tears amid network delays

Wellington train conductor in tears amid network delays

10:09am

4:19

Angela Blackmoore: Trial of murder accused pair begins

Angela Blackmoore: Trial of murder accused pair begins

5:51am

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

12:35pm

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

Sun, Apr 30

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

10 mins ago

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

22 mins ago

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

35 mins ago

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

47 mins ago

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

2:00

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6