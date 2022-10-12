Six protesters who disrupted Wellington traffic charged

Six protesters wanting passenger rail services to be restored who disrupted traffic on a Wellington motorway this morning have been charged.

Traffic stopped by protesters in Wellington on Oct 12

The protesters were blocking traffic at the Terrace Tunnel this morning but were later been removed. It's the second time this week they've disrupted traffic in the capital.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester says while protesting is lawful, the behaviour of those on the motorway this morning was not.

"Being on foot on the motorway is incredibly dangerous, not only for those individuals, but for motorists.

"We will not hesitate to take action in cases where safety is threatened."

The six people have been charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance, and have been held in custody to appear in the Wellington District Court.

On Monday, three people were taken into custody after climbing a gantry near Bowen St and hanging a banner reading Restore Passenger Rail.

