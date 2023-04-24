Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

Frustrated motorists have again been hit with delays on their morning commute following climate change protests in central Wellington today.

Four Restore Passenger Rail protesters stopped traffic at the intersection of Vivian St (SH1) and Cuba St around 8am.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as a backlog of traffic piled up along the one-way street.

Three of the four protesters have since been removed by police.

One woman could be heard yelling "I'm going to run you over" at the group from her car, according to a 1News reporter at the scene.

Meanwhile, other motorists honked their horns in unison.

It follows similar protests in the capital on Monday and Thursday last week.