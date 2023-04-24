New Zealand
1News

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

55 mins ago
A Restore Passenger Rail protester on the ground on Vivian St, Wellington Central.

A Restore Passenger Rail protester on the ground on Vivian St, Wellington Central. (Source: 1News)

Frustrated motorists have again been hit with delays on their morning commute following climate change protests in central Wellington today.

Four Restore Passenger Rail protesters stopped traffic at the intersection of Vivian St (SH1) and Cuba St around 8am.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as a backlog of traffic piled up along the one-way street.

Three of the four protesters have since been removed by police.

One woman could be heard yelling "I'm going to run you over" at the group from her car, according to a 1News reporter at the scene.

Meanwhile, other motorists honked their horns in unison.

It follows similar protests in the capital on Monday and Thursday last week.

New ZealandWellingtonTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

The samples collected showed nematodes probably make up about 40% of the inlet's known biodiversity - a surprising amount.

5:55pm

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

At least ten people have drowned in Wellington's harbour since 2006, advocates urging for this latest tragedy to spark meaningful change.

Sat, Apr 22

2:36

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

Sat, Apr 22

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Fri, Apr 21

Teacher missing since Wednesday concert found dead in Wellington

Teacher missing since Wednesday concert found dead in Wellington

Fri, Apr 21

Own a frequently stolen car? Here's how you can avoid losing yours

Own a frequently stolen car? Here's how you can avoid losing yours

Fri, Apr 21

5:26

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

39 mins ago

Fire-breathing dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland show

Fire-breathing dragon bursts into flames at Disneyland show

52 mins ago

Inquiries ongoing after police shoot man dead in Feilding

0:30

Inquiries ongoing after police shoot man dead in Feilding

55 mins ago

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

8:26am

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

8:21am

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos

Ex-Disney staffer claims to have taken 500 'upskirt' videos
1
2
3
4
5
6