Chris Hipkins meets with King Charles ahead of coronation

37 mins ago
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with King Charles overnight, ahead of his coronation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace overnight, ahead of his coronation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace overnight, ahead of his coronation on Saturday.

Hipkins said the pair had "some really good conversations" about a range of issues affecting Kiwis.

"The King's been closely following the recovery from the flooding and the cyclone so he wanted to talk about that and that led into a broader conversation about climate change.

"The King has a really active interest in NZ having been a regular visitor to NZ. I'm sure he will intend to continue to be a regular visitor in the future."

In a lighter moment, the King gifted the prime minister a tray of warm sausage rolls.

Despite no tomato sauce, Hipkins was seen grinning ear to ear with his doggy bag of royal treats.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz

