Man arrested after controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges onto palace grounds.

The man threw "a number" of items which have now been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

"Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution," UK police said.

Several world leaders and high profile politicians have started arriving in London ahead of the King's coronation on Saturday.