King Charles gifts Chris Hipkins tray of warm sausage rolls

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with King Charles overnight and was gifted a warm tray of sausage rolls.

Hipkins was chuffed with his doggy bag from the royal meeting, seen grinning ear to ear with his leftover treats.

Hipkins met the King over a cup of tea for about half an hour ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

King Charles has been meeting with several different commonwealth leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Hipkins arrived in London yesterday, meeting with Prince William at Windsor Castle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz