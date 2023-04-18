Politics
PM's next batch of international trips revealed

6:10am
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

The Prime Minister's upcoming international trips have been revealed, with plans to visit Australia, Europe and the UK aiming to “advance New Zealand's economic interests".

Chris Hipkins is set to travel to Australia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom over the next three months.

His first destination will be Australia, jetting off this weekend.

The trip will mark 40 years of Closer Economic Relations between the two countries and aims to advance “people and business ties”.

“During our last meeting in February, Prime Minister Albanese and I discussed the situation of New Zealand citizens living in Australia. This visit will follow up on those discussions,” Hipkins said.

It was Chris Hipkins' first visit to Canberra as prime minister.

It was Chris Hipkins’ first visit to Canberra as prime minister. (Source: 1News)

“My visit will also reinforce the trade and economic benefits and resilience that New Zealand gains from the trans-Tasman relationship as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations.

“New Zealand and Australia’s economic success is inextricably linked. The Single Economic Market is a powerful engine for growth on both sides of the Tasman.”

He’ll be travelling with Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor alongside a business delegation and senior Māori representatives.

On May 6, Hipkins will be travelling to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the airport in Berlin.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the airport in Berlin. (Source: Associated Press)

He’ll be joined by a number of Kiwis who have received royal awards, including Richie McCaw and Willie Apiata.

A number of other high-profile leaders will also join the delegation, including national leader Christopher Luxon and Tūheitia Paki, the Māori king.

Before the coronation, however, the PM will be promoting trade in the UK.

“It’s important for the Government and the country to be represented at our Head of State’s Coronation,” Chris Hipkins said.

He also announced a $1 million donation to charity Trees That Count as New Zealand’s “gift to the Coronation”.

“Trees That Count, in partnership with the Department of Conservation, will work with community groups to plant more than 100,000 native trees.

"The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles’s lifelong interest in environmental conservation.”

Finally, Hipkins will visit the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July to work on trade.

“I will be taking a business delegation with me to Australia and will be seeking to advance our trade deal with the UK when in London for the King’s Coronation and with the EU when I attend NATO,” he said.

