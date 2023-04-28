ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC has revealed the staggering number of shoe-related injuries since 2019.

From 2018 to 2022, there were 140 new claims for Croc-related injuries, with the total cost of active claims across the five years almost $180,000.

There were more than 2500 high heel-related claims between 2017 and mid-2022.

Also across the five years, ACC saw 4262 jandal related injury claims.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, ACC injury prevention lead James Whitaker said there are a few ways people can keep themselves safe.

"They [shoes] may not be dangerous on their own, it's how people are wearing them really. So you could wear Crocs at a barbeque or around the house but don't go jogging in them," Whitaker joked.

He said the secret to avoiding footwear injuries is to slow down and think about it before you get stuck in.

"Wear shoes for the occasion. Crocs might not be the best thing to dance in, to jog in, all that kind of stuff."