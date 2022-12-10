Christmas injury claims cost more than $1m over last decade

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

ACC is urging Kiwis to take care over the silly season, with hundreds of Kiwis making Christmas-related claims each year.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said there's a range of potential injuries that can occur during the festive period.

"It’s decorating things around the house, reaching too much, you might be on a bit of a dodgy stool instead of a ladder and you overreach and fall off," he said.

"People are dropping Christmas turkeys and Christmas hams on their feet. They slide out of the freezer and cause a bit of damage."

But he says claims for injuries from Christmas trees are by far the highest.

"Every year, over 100 people are injured to the extent that they need support," Whitaker said.

"Christmas trees are a bit bulky, little bit awkward to carry, and some people are getting injured while they’re doing it."

ACC figures between 2012 and 2021 show there have been 1187 Christmas tree injury claims, costing $804,000; 516 Christmas ham injuries, costing $280,000; and 367 Christmas light injuries, costing $459,000 – to name just a few.

Whitaker says 90% of injuries are predictable and preventable.

"No matter what you’re doing – moving a Christmas tree, putting up a decoration, cooking something for the whānau – just slow down a bit, think things through, do it the safe way."

