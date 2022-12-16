ACC reveals how Kiwis hurt themselves at home and work in 2022

A man trips in a commercial kitchen. (Source: istock.com)

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has revealed how New Zealanders are hurting themselves in the home, and says all the accidents are preventable.

More than half of the injuries that ACC supports people to recover from happened at home, with the top three ways people getting injured being from slips, trips, and falls, carrying and/or moving things, and getting cut.

"Slips, trips, and falls are a huge issue. They contributed to over one-third of all at-home claims (368,000 out of 909,000) in 2021 to November, and it will cost nearly $1 billion to help people recover from these injuries," ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker says.

He says more than 100,000 Kiwis injure themselves each year while lifting and/or moving things at home. It will cost over $200 million to help people to recover from these injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most common injuries caused by at-home accidents this year were soft tissue injuries (contusion, strain, sprain), laceration, puncture, or sting and fracture or dislocation. There were also 487 amputations so far this year alone caused by an accident in the home.

"The upside is all of this is preventable. Take a moment to step back, choose to do things the safest way so you can keep on having fun over summer.

"I think we drop our guard a bit at home because workplaces are a bit more regulated. At home we feel comfortable and become a bit blasé at times," Whitaker says.

New claims for accidents in the home between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022, broken down by accident year and activity prior to accident. (Source: Supplied)

Fighting injuries are a common claim

Over the past two years, claims for injuries caused by fighting were more than injuries caused by preparing food, eating, drinking, driving and operating machinery.

Whitaker says being at home over lockdowns may have precipitated family harm incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The data we are covering comes from the information that goes into the forms when people seek cover from ACC. So we are limited to what people put into their claim form, or what their GP or Health professional might place in there.

New claims for accidents in the home between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022, broken down by accident year and activity prior to accident. (Source: Supplied)

"It could be children playfighting or it could be something like family violence.

"Covid and being at home more could have played a role in that. But violence doesn't need to have a place in our communities at all and we can prevent violence from happening. If you're feeling stressed or things are too hard, especially at this time of year - please tell someone you trust and seek help.

"Likewise if you feel like you might be at risk, chat to someone you can trust and reach out to someone – there is help out there."

New claims for accidents at work between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022, broken down by accident year and cause of accident. (Source: Supplied)

Preventable workplace injuries

ADVERTISEMENT

In the workplace, lifting and/or carrying things has been the biggest contributor to injuries, with more than 47,000 happening so far this year.

Between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022, workplace claims involved various employment tasks, lifting, lowering, loading and unloading along with walking and running.

The most common injuries caused by at-work accidents were soft tissue injuries (contusion, strain, sprain), laceration, puncture, or sting and fracture or dislocation. There was also 2461 burn, scald, or corrosive injuries and 257 amputations this year.

Whitaker says all these types of injuries are preventable.

"People can avoid injuries by assessing the risks before they do things, then figuring out the safest or smartest way to do them."

New claims for accidents at work between 1 January 2021 and 30 November 2022, broken down by accident year and cause of accident. (Source: Supplied)

Christmas claims are high

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as Whitaker told 1News earlier this month that there are a range of potential injuries that can occur during the festive period.

"It's decorating things around the house, reaching too much, you might be on a bit of a dodgy stool instead of a ladder and you overreach and fall off," he said.

"People are dropping Christmas turkeys and Christmas hams on their feet. They slide out of the freezer and cause a bit of damage."

But he says claims for injuries from Christmas trees are by far the highest.

"Every year, over 100 people are injured to the extent that they need support," Whitaker said.

To avoid slips, trips, and falls

• Clear your floor of any obstacles

ADVERTISEMENT

• Use non-slip mats

• Always use safe ladders when you need to reach for things and use them safely (for example, not over-reaching)

• Ensure your staircases are not slippery

To avoid injury while lifting and/or moving things, have a 'hmmm' before you begin

• Get friends or family to help you move large, heavy, or awkward items

• Plan the path you’re going to take when you’re about to move something

ADVERTISEMENT

• Ensure your planned path is clear of any obstacles or trip hazards

• Avoid twisting motions as much as you can

• Avoid lifting things above your head