NZ eyeing possible 2034 Commonwealth Games hosting bid

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has signalled an "early interest" in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) sought formal expressions of interest from nations for both the 2030 or 2034 Commonwealth Games but the NZOC said with the focus on 2030 a priority, New Zealand has a "significant runway" to allow time to create an innovative and bold proposal for a potential 2034 bid.

The NZOC made the announcement today, and said their interest comes off the back of a new hosting model which allows for more flexible and innovative Games.

Under the new model a potential New Zealand Games would see the sports programme tailored to local interests, with competition to take place across multiple cities and regions, NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said.

“We have advised the Commonwealth Games Federation that we are interested in exploring a New Zealand 2034 Commonwealth Games,” said Nicol.

“We want to be very clear this concept is about a nation not a city, and we’d be looking to develop a Games that would help achieve nationwide goals and engage young and diverse communities in sport.”

The announcement comes off the back of New Zealand's most golden campaign last year in Birmingham, where Kiwi athletes claimed 20 gold medals as well as 12 silvers and 17 bronzes.

The English city picked up the hosting rights after Durban was forced to pull out due to financial difficulty.

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990.

Nicol said the time is right to again play a role in the Commonwealth while delivering real benefits for New Zealand.

“New Zealand is a brilliant host of sporting events, and we know we would hold a fantastic Commonwealth Games. We also would love to provide an opportunity for our athletes and Para athletes to compete in Aotearoa in front of friends and whānau, inspiring New Zealanders.

The Government had offered "initial support" as the NZOC works through the early stages of any potential bid.

Victoria in Australia will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be the first predominantly regional-based event.