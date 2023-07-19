Sport
1News

Chch mayor keen on Comm Games after Victoria's 'perplexing' call

8:40am

The scramble is underway to find a new host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, after the Aussie state of Victoria shocked the sporting world yesterday when it pulled out of playing home to the event.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said putting on the Games would cost billions more than originally budgeted.

The Commonwealth Games Federation said it was hugely disappointed with Victoria's decision to "walk away".

Now, Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger has said he'd be keen for his city would to host the event — with some help from the rest of the country — despite Sports Minister Grant Robertson yesterday saying New Zealand isn't in a position to put on the prestigious games.

Queenstown Mayor Glyn Lewers told Breakfast this morning: "If Phil wants to get it up and running in Christchurch, all power to him.

"I'm sure Queenstown could help him out in some respect."

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has said it's signalled an "early interest" in hosting the 2034 Games.

Organisers thrown by Victoria's 'perplexing' decision

Vice president of the Commonwealth Games Federation Kereyn Smith told Breakfast this morning the organisers only found out about Victoria's decision about 10am yesterday morning.

She said the board were "regrouping" after the shock announcement.

"We'll move really quickly to reinstate a host once we get to that point," she said.

"Where this announcement came from, and the figures and the information, is perplexing to everybody."

Smith said the Australian state had put forward a particularly ambitious hosting plan.

"It was around building venues and villages and uplifting regional Victoria," she said.

"As time went on, more was added, more venues, more sports — against the advice, I might have to say, of the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.

"To the extent that we were suggesting they share with Melbourne, who has all of these facilities.

"So there's something going on there that is obviously of a very significant political nature."

Smith said Australia was "deeply embarrassed" by the u-turn.

"This is, at its highest level, incredibly disrespectful," she added.

