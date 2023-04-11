World Cup 'possibly not' time for Football Ferns history - Jackman

World Cup fever is starting to feel real for the Football Ferns with just over three months until the first game, but concerns linger over their record so far this year.

Five loses and one draw in 2023 as well as an uncomplimentary for-and-against of one goal scored to 18 conceded has left some worried that the campaign on home soil many hoped would be historic could become anything but.

One of those slightly alarmed is former Football Fern and tournament ambassador Maia Jackman.

“There was a few disappointing results here in New Zealand which was really tough for the girls,” Jackman told 1News.

“It’s one thing for it to happen outside of your country but when it happens here in your own backyard, it’s really hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackman said the Football Ferns showed improvements in the team’s recent 1-1 draw against Iceland but they still need more.

“Are they where they need to be? Possibly not at the moment. Is this their time? Possibly not at the moment," she said.

"I think there's a lot of work to go on for the Football Ferns - it's a younger vibe of a team. There's lots to build on from this World Cup and looking ahead to the Olympics and then the next World Cup will be more for them.

"But what happens at a World Cup? Teams lift up. They're at home so that will left them up. So you never know."

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman draws New Zealand during the FIFA Women's World Cup draw show. (Source: Getty)

It’s a tough appraisal from one of the team’s longer-serving players but current Football Fern Michaela Foster said the team is taking it all in their stride.

“There’s some outside noise but we know what we are here to do and we know our job,” Foster said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We're always pushing for that result no matter what, we go out here to win and play our game.”

The Football Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Jitka Klimkova was just as positive.

“It's 100 days to go but it's still enough time to be prepared and be ready.”