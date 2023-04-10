New Zealand
1News

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

51 mins ago
Current weather warnings.

A number of heavy rain and wind warnings have been issued across the central South Island and lower South Island.

It comes as a large trough continues to bring poor weather across the country; an embedded low is now approaching the west coast of the South Island.

Two tornadoes in Auckland and Southland struck within 24 hours of each other.

Westland, about and north of Mount Cook, is currently under an orange heavy rain warning.

Locals can expect 140 to 200mm of rain in the ranges, with 80 to 120mm nearer the coast.

Tararua Range, Buller and the headwaters of the lakes and rivers in North Canterbury are all under yellow heavy rain watches.

People in these areas can expect periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms.

Buller from around Seddonville southwards and Westland from Harihari northwards are under a strong wind watch at yellow.

MetService, just before 1pm, put out a severe thunderstorm watch for Marlborough and Nelson until 3.30pm, warning of a possible small tornado.

On Twitter, the meteorological service warned of two other adjacent storms in the country - one moving towards the Kāpiti Coast and a slow-moving one just east of Taranaki.

