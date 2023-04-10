Severe thunderstorm warning at red for parts of upper North Island

MetService has issued a red-level severe thunderstorm warning for upper parts of the North Island.

From 5pm severe thunderstorms are expected to begin in the southern Kamai Ranges, Pyes Pa and Te Poi, then move southeast through Rotorua, OropiI, Okere Falls, Ngongotaha and Otanewainuku at 5.30pm.

By 6pm the thunderstorms are expected to come near Rotoehu, Rotoiti and Lake Tarawera.

MetService said the storms "are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes and frequent lightning".

The warning remains in place until 6pm and an update will be issued at that time on MetService's Severe Weather page.

The thunderstorms and possible tornadoes come on the heels of a small tornado in Tasman this afternoon and a tornado in East Auckland on Sunday night.