New Zealand
Porirua retirees hold hands, enjoy 'tipple' after $7m Lotto win

2:54pm
Person buying a Lotto ticket.

Person buying a Lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

A retired Porirua woman woke up her sleeping husband to ask if she was dreaming after discovering they'd won $7 million in Powerball on Wednesday night.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were already half in bed at 11.15pm when the woman saw an email reminder to check her ticket online.

"I watched the numbers line up one by one and as each one circled, I thought, 'oh, that's good'. When it got to six numbers, I couldn’t believe it — and when the Powerball number lined up, I was speechless!

"I woke my husband up and said, 'You've got to check this! Am I dreaming?'"

The stunned pair said they "didn't know what to do".

"We just sat on the bed, holding each other's hands."

After composing themselves slightly, the couple celebrated with "a tipple" and tried to calm their racing minds, before falling asleep about 3am.

After the reality of their win sank in, they got busy "making a wish list".

"This is going to make a huge impact on us," the woman said.

"We've been dreaming of all the things we can do and throwing things in the pot — writing everything down."

While the couple plans to invest most of their winnings and help their family, they are also looking forward to treating themselves.

"Now we can go out for afternoon tea or dinner — we can afford to hire extra help around the house. It's going to be wonderful."

