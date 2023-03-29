One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket has struck $7 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division. It was won by a Wellington MyLotto player.

The winning numbers are: 14, 23, 24, 35, 36, 37 Bonus 29 Powerball 09.

The winning Strike numbers are: 35, 23, 24, 14.

Strike's first division was not won and will rollover.

It comes after one ticket won $15.5m in Lotto's Cyclone Gabrielle charity draw on Saturday, March 18.

The special Lotto draw raised more than $11.7 million for communities affected by the cyclone.

The winning ticket was sold to a Canterbury player.