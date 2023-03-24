New Zealand
1News

Last-ditch attempt to halt Posie Parker’s entry to NZ fails

By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
11:44am
Someone protesting against Posie Parker in Glasgow in February 2023

Someone protesting against Posie Parker in Glasgow in February 2023 (Source: Getty)

A last-ditch attempt to stop anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull from entering the country has been dismissed.

Auckland Pride, Gender Minorities Aotearoa and InsideOUT Kōaro had filed a judicial review of an Immigration New Zealand decision to allow the activist known as Posie Parker to visit this weekend.

Keen-Minshull wasn’t represented at the review, but the Free Speech Union was allowed to join proceedings as an “intervener”.

INZ had said there is no reason to believe Keen-Minshull is or is likely to be a threat or risk to the public order or public interest.

The rainbow groups were represented by Tiho Mijatov, who told the court that allowing the activist into the country breached prohibition rules set as part of the country’s immigration law.

“This isn’t really about people having different ideas and being able to express them,” he said.

Mijatov said there’s evidence Keen-Minshull has transphobic views and is a figure in rallies that leads to anger and violence.

He pointed to a recent rally held by Keen-Minshull in Melbourne where a group of people described as neo-Nazis with far-right beliefs were in attendance.

Mijatov argued that Keen-Minshull’s visit would likely cause harm to transgender people, an already vulnerable community, if a court order is not made.

He said he doesn’t accept a high threshold is needed for a discretionary Government response - all that is needed to trigger that is the “Minister’s reasonable belief.”

However, the judge ruled INZ's decision was lawful and dismissed the attempt to block her entry into the country.

Keen-Minshull is expected to arrive today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAucklandWellingtonImmigration

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

The council voted on Thursday about whether to leave the local government advocate body, with a split vote decided by Mayor Wayne Brown.

8 mins ago

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

The discovery could have implications for our seafood.

33 mins ago

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

55 mins ago

Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

Watch: Sir Rod Stewart's message to cyclone victims ahead of concert

11:58am

0:21

Esk Valley local calls for policing to be a priority in disasters

Esk Valley local calls for policing to be a priority in disasters

9:49am

9:30

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

6:51pm

2:59

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

Auckland Local Government NZ exit 'expensive and rash' - critics

23 mins ago

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

33 mins ago

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

Microplastics detected in every sponge sample from Wellington bays

36 mins ago

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

55 mins ago

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video