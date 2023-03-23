Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

There have been more ugly scenes at a Posie Parker rally in Australia today.

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe was involved in a scuffle with police after attempting to get to the microphone where Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull was due to speak in Canberra.

The controversial speaker has been touring Australia, and has attracted controversy for her views which many people feel are anti-trans.

Video posted on social media shows Thorpe ending up on the ground as she attempted to disrupt the event outside Parliament House.

In the background, people can be heard chanting “let women speak”.

Thorpe has been a vocal supporter of trans rights in Australia, particularly in the area of sporting competitions.

Speaking to the Guardian, Thorpe said “this country should be ashamed that they will let people like this in.”

Thorpe claimed she was “pulverised by police”.

Despite the wet weather, there were crowds in Canberra.

Most major news outlets are reporting the group attending the rally was vastly outnumbered by counter-protesters.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull is due to speak in New Zealand over the weekend.