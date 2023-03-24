'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

Auckland Pride's director says he is "really hopeful" an interim order can stop Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull from entering Aotearoa this afternoon after the Government was taken to court over its decision to let the speaker in.

Yesterday afternoon, InsideOUT, Auckland Pride, and Gender Minorities Aotearoa took Immigration Minister Michael Wood to court over Immigration NZ's decision to allow Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, into New Zealand.

Additionally, they sought an interim order to stop the anti-transgender activist from entering the country until a judicial review of the Government's decision could happen.

The controversial speaker is expected to speak at events in Auckland and Wellington. Last weekend, a demonstration involving Keen-Minshull in Melbourne was attended by neo-Nazis.

Other speaking engagements have attracted large counter-protests and scuffles in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Breakfast, Auckland Pride's executive director Max Tweedie said he was hopeful that the anti-trans campaigner would be urgently stopped from entering the country.

"We are moving quickly," he said. "We're really hopeful that an interim order will be placed and she won't be allowed to enter the country. That's the best hope. Otherwise, we will be out there peacefully protesting."

Protests are expected on Saturday in Auckland's Albert Park — where Posie Parker is also speaking at the same time — and Wellington's Civic Square.

"The Immigration Minister has the ability to not allow people into this country if they believe that there is or is likely to be a threat or risk to the public order," Tweedie said.

"We believe that there's quite a case based on what we've seen in Melbourne in terms of the neo-Nazi showing up in support of her rally, but also the general anti-trans hatred that she is spreading, that there are grounds for risk of public order.

He also referred to a Sydney event earlier this week that saw attacks on protesters.

"We are on the precipice of violence here towards rainbow communities and trans communities in particular," the Auckland Pride director said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're really concerned that that will happen here, and we believe because that is a real likelihood that she shouldn't be allowed to enter the country."

Tweedie said trans rights counter-protests would be "loud" but suggested there could be the "potential" for violence from supporters of Keen-Minshull.

"We will be peaceful, we will be loud, and we will show how strong we stand in solidarity with trans communities. But I think there's a potential for violence from her side," he said.

The advocate said tensions could escalate as a result of the event and counter-protests.

"Things changed very drastically in Melbourne when the neo-Nazis showed up and started pulling Nazi salutes. The far-right groups in this country were very excited she was allowed to get in the country based on the messages we've seen."

Meanwhile, Massey University sociologist Paul Spoonley has condemned the decision to let the speaker into the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author and distinguished professor said he believed free speech was "fundamental to our society", but that allowing the British activist in was an unsafe decision.

"What we're doing is we're being let down by our authorities," he said. "This is unsafe for our community."

Spoonley continued: "There comes a point we need to protect the rights of minorities — whether they are faith minorities, ethnic minorities, trans or rainbow community minorities.

"What is really upsetting to me is that the minister has not exercised his prerogative."

He referred to cases in the past where the "good character" provisions had been used to bar prominent people from entering New Zealand.

Authorities prepare for protests

When announcing his decision, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said he would "prefer" if Parker "never set foot in New Zealand", but that the case didn't meet the threshold for ministerial intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assessment took into account what happened in Melbourne, he added.

"I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around including white supremacists," Wood said.

"As we look towards her events for this coming weekend, the welfare and safety of our transgender community is front of mind.

"Event organisers maintain the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and police have advised they will also be in attendance to ensure public safety.

"I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews, and will always stand alongside those New Zealanders who use their own right to free speech against those who wish to take society backwards."

An Auckland Council spokesperson told 1News yesterday morning that the organisers of the event had the responsibility to not incite violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The event organisers have the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and we have been informed that they have hired their own security team," they said.

"All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis and the granting of an event permit is a regulatory decision – it does not indicate that the council endorses the event.

"Please note that rallies and protests at public spaces do not require event permits. We recognise that Aucklanders hold a wide range of views on issues and that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are protected by law."