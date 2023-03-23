Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

A rainbow community leader says the entry of Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, into New Zealand will exacerbate queer hatred, which is already at an “all-time high”.

It comes as Immigration NZ (INZ) finalised their review of the controversial anti-trans speaker's entry into the country, saying: “there is no reason to believe that she is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to the public order or public interest".

A counter-protest is already being organised to disrupt her Auckland event.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, queer activist Shaneel Lal said Keen-Minshull’s case is being looked at in “isolation from everything else happening in Aotearoa,” and her arrival will make queer hatred worse.

“You look at the amount of queer hatred that has been allowed in our country, last year rainbow youth got burned down in an arson attack, Gloria Greymouth, a pink queer church was vandalised, and a rainbow flag was burnt and staked in their lawn,” they said.

Following the arson attack on the rainbow youth centre, the judge found it was "not a hate crime", saying the two arsonists had “significant intellectual limitations”.

“There are protests outside drag story hours every week; a school is being shut down because they no longer can practice conversion therapy, and queer hatred is at an all-time high.

“So when you bring someone like Posie Parker into our country, what she does is normalise hatred towards queer people, and it emboldens people to act on hate speech.”

Lal said Keen-Minshull preys on the fears of vulnerable parents, saying her anti-trans rhetoric is masked behind claims she wants to keep women and young girls safe.

“She targets vulnerable parents, instigates fear and tells them I have a solution for you, and that is to be transphobic.

“When you look at our criminal records, I cannot personally find any drag queen criminally convicted of hurting children in Aotearoa."

They said that if the British speaker actually cared about children’s safety, she would be protesting abuse in Christian institutions.

“However, between 1990 and 2022, I can find at least 20 Christian leaders, church leaders who have been convicted of molesting or assaulting children.

“I don’t understand why people like Posie Parker aren’t standing outside churches in protest for the safety of women and children.”

Posie Parker in London in February 2023 (Source: Getty)

Lal also called arguments surrounding free-speech “ludicrous”, saying Keen-Minshull doesn’t actually believe in it herself.

“At her event, which is called ‘let women speak’, she told a woman to go away; why? Because that woman did not agree with her.

“Freedom of speech is not absolutely Posie Parker demonstrates that very clearly.

“She’s not interested in freedom of speech; she wants her speech to be the only one that’s being heard.”

Lal talked about Keen-Minshull’s Melbourne event, which was attended by neo-Nazis doing Hitler salutes and holding offensive banners - using it as an example as to why \the free-speech argument shouldn’t be happening in this case.

“I find the argument about freedom of speech to be a little bit ludicrous because look at her event, in Melbourne, which was attended by neo-Nazis - now what do neo-Nazis believe - the absolute destruction of all Jewish people.”

“If you go back in time and ask people who have died, what’s more important, your life or the Nazi’s freedom to express their hatred for you?

“I think you know the answer.”

Lal said they would be attending the counter-protest at Keen Minshull’s rally, which has the goal of drowning out any harmful speech.

“I will not sit at home as Nazis and TERFS steal my right to be who I am,” Lal said.

Auckland Council said an application for Parker's event had been issued - but it does not mean the council endorses the event.

"The event organisers have the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and we have been informed that they have hired their own security team," council said in a statement.

"Please note that rallies and protests at public spaces do not require event permits. We recognise that Aucklanders hold a wide range of views on issues and that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are protected by law.

"The council respects people’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful protests, and we will be working closely with the Police to monitor the health, safety and security risks up until the date of the event."