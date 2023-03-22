Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to be allowed into NZ

Controversial anti-transgender rights speaker Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, will be allowed into New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced today that it had finished reviewing Parker's case, and found "that there is no reason to believe that she is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to the public order or public interest".

It comes after INZ said on Monday it would consider her entry, after a demonstration involving Parker in Melbourne over the weekend was attended by neo-Nazis.

"Keen-Minshull does not meet the high threshold to be considered an excluded person under Section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009," INZ general manager Richard Owen said.

"We note there is nothing specified in the Immigration Act or immigration instructions which could be used to prevent a person travelling to New Zealand on a temporary basis based on their previous expression of opinion and ideas.

"We appreciate that some people will not agree with this assessment, but it is critical that INZ applies the law in all such cases, regardless of the views the individual holds."

'I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews' - minister

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said he would "prefer" if Parker "never set foot in New Zealand", but the decision sits with INZ and the case does not meet the threshold for ministerial intervention.

The assessment took into account what happened in Melbourne, he added.

"I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around including white supremacists," Wood said.

"As we look towards her events for this coming weekend, the welfare and safety of our transgender community is front of mind.

"Event organisers maintain the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and police have advised they will also be in attendance to ensure public safety.

"I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews, and will always stand alongside those New Zealanders who use their own right to free speech against those who wish to take society backwards."

'I'm feeling pretty s***'

The decision follows concern over the increasing anti-trans rhetoric being expressed overseas, and worry it's becoming more common here.

Caitlin Spice told 1News that the demonstration in Melbourne had left her and her friends feeling anxious.

"I'm feeling pretty s***, actually. Stress levels are high," said Spice.

"The worry is that we might start moving backwards, like we're seeing in other countries like the US."