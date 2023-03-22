Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Two teenagers accused of a road rage attack in Auckland's Beach Haven that left a man dead have pleaded not guilty.

Joshuah Tasi, 28, died after an altercation with occupants of another vehicle following a crash on March 3. Two youths, aged 14 and 17, were charged with his murder.

The boys pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Auckland this morning before Justice Timothy Brewer.

Interim name suppression was granted for both defendants.

A four-week trial has been set for May 2024. Both youths are in a youth residence.

Police said they were called to the crash involving two cars at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road around 7pm on March 3, with initial information suggesting one of the drivers was assaulted by occupants of the other vehicle.

It was believed he was stabbed multiple times.

"It's really sad... so unnecessary," said neighbour Meagan Fakalago at the time.

"I've lived in Beach Haven for almost nine years, it's your average neighbourhood. Things sort of happen here and there but nothing too major so this is unexpected."

Fakalago couldn't believe "over a little car accident this [attack] would be the result".

Tasi's family said earlier this month they were "deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us".

"We, as a family, would like to thank our community near and far that has showered us with their love, condolences and prayers. It is far more than we could have ever imagined," the statement read.

"We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments. No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone."

Last Tuesday, family and community members gathered at Shepherds Park on Auckland's North Shore to celebrate Tasi's life.