New Zealand
1News

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
37 mins ago
Emergency services were called to the scene in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, around 7pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, around 7pm on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Two teenagers accused of a road rage attack in Auckland's Beach Haven that left a man dead have pleaded not guilty.

Joshuah Tasi, 28, died after an altercation with occupants of another vehicle following a crash on March 3. Two youths, aged 14 and 17, were charged with his murder.

The boys pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Auckland this morning before Justice Timothy Brewer.

Interim name suppression was granted for both defendants.

A four-week trial has been set for May 2024. Both youths are in a youth residence.

Police said they were called to the crash involving two cars at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road around 7pm on March 3, with initial information suggesting one of the drivers was assaulted by occupants of the other vehicle.

Joshuah Tasi.

Joshuah Tasi. (Source: Supplied)

It was believed he was stabbed multiple times.

"It's really sad... so unnecessary," said neighbour Meagan Fakalago at the time.

"I've lived in Beach Haven for almost nine years, it's your average neighbourhood. Things sort of happen here and there but nothing too major so this is unexpected."

Fakalago couldn't believe "over a little car accident this [attack] would be the result".

Tasi's family said earlier this month they were "deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us".

"We, as a family, would like to thank our community near and far that has showered us with their love, condolences and prayers. It is far more than we could have ever imagined," the statement read.

"We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments. No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone."

Last Tuesday, family and community members gathered at Shepherds Park on Auckland's North Shore to celebrate Tasi's life.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland ranked as world's seventh least affordable housing market

Auckland ranked as world's seventh least affordable housing market

Auckland's house prices are 10.8 times the median household income, according to the Demographia International Housing Affordability report.

8:18am

1:37

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

The Maritime Union says the move is a step backwards for our supply chain security.

8:00pm

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

David Benbow lawyer says Crown case 'flawed' as defence begins

7:05pm

2:16

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

'I've always wanted to do it' - New Police Minister sets agenda

6:30pm

2:16

Gloriavale's Christian ethos clashes with human rights - senior leader

Gloriavale's Christian ethos clashes with human rights - senior leader

5:18pm

1:55

Man fatally shot outside West Auckland police station named

Man fatally shot outside West Auckland police station named

3:52pm

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

LIVE: Luxon talks education on visit to Auckland primary school

15 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow in court, lawyer calls ski collision story ‘BS’

Gwyneth Paltrow in court, lawyer calls ski collision story ‘BS’

37 mins ago

BREAKING

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

Beach Haven attack: Two teens plead not guilty to murder

45 mins ago

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

2:00

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

9:26am

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video