Family thanks those with Beach Haven victim in 'final moments'

The family of Beach Haven assault victim Joshuah Tasi have paid tribute to their lost loved one and thanked onlookers who rushed in to help and were with him in his "final moments".

Tasi, 28, died after an altercation with occupants of another vehicle following a crash on Friday last week. Two youths, aged 17 and 14, have since been charged with his murder.

Today, Tasi's family released a statement addressing the "passing of our son and brother".

The family is "deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us".

"We, as a family, would like to thank our community near and far that has showered us with their love, condolences and prayers. It is far more than we could have ever imagined," the statement reads.

"We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments. No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone."

His family then gave a list of words to describe what Tasi was like as a person. Included were, fun and loud, happy jokester, family oriented and loving.

"Never was he someone that you could see in a negative light. He truly was someone that was deeply loved and treasured."

A private family service is being held for Tasi on Monday, March 14, with his funeral the following day.

"Details of times and venues are to follow. We appreciate many will want to attend and pay their respects, so we will do our best to keep you informed," his family said.

At the Beach Haven Community House on Sunday, a Samoan blessing brought the grieving community together in a whakawātea ceremony to bless and cleanse the area.

Church leaders and local politicians gave speeches and prayers followed by a procession of local people to the site of the death, at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, to pay respects.