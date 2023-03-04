Police charge 14 and 17-year-old with murder over Beach Haven attack

Police have charged two teens with murder after an attack in Auckland's Beach Haven last night.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said in a statement this evening, the youths, aged 17 and 14, have been charged with murder in relation to the fatal incident.

"It involved an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries."

Inquiries led police to the Far North, where two boys were arrested early this morning.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court on Monday 6 March 2023, charged with murder.

A black BMW sedan, wanted in relation to the incident, was located by police in Glenfield today.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the homicide investigation, but are appealing for any witnesses to the initial assault to come forward.

"Anyone with CCTV cameras or dash cameras is asked to review their footage and contact Police if it shows the black BMW, registration number CTC411, on or near Tramway Road and Rangatira Road in Beach Haven, and Roberts Road in Glenfield, between 6pm and 9pm, on Friday 3 March.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report and reference 230303/8841.

How it unfolded

Police said they were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road around 7pm Friday, with initial information suggesting one of the drivers was assaulted by occupants of the other vehice.

Police have been searching for the killers, and have located what they believe to be their vehicle, a black BMW, in which they had driven away.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Roberts Road in Glenfield and was taken away by a tow company under a Police escort. Neighbours said there was considerable activity overhead last night by the Police Eagle helicopter.

The BMW sedan police believe was involved in the incident. (Source: 1News)

The victim's silver car was left undamaged, a witness to the attack's aftermath said.

He described multiple stab wounds on the body and said police were there until 1.00am conducting a scene examination.

A neighbour, Meagan Fakalago, said she visited the scene "just to show a little respect to the guy."

"It's really sad... so unnecessary," she said.

"I've lived in Beach Haven for almost nine years, it's your average neighbourhood. Things sort of happen here and there but nothing too major so this is unexpected."

Fakalago couldn't believe "over a little car accident this [attack] would be the result."