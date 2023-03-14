Family of slain Beach Haven man gather to celebrate his life

Family and community members gathered at Shepherds Park on Auckland's North Shore today to remember the life of Joshuah Tasi.

By Emma Hildesley

The Beach Haven man was fatally stabbed earlier this month following a minor road incident.

Two teens aged 14 and 17 have been charged with his murder.

The 28-year-old was buried in a private service this morning, while this afternoon’s gathering was open to all within the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasi’s brothers roared into the park on motorbikes wearing matching t-shirts bearing his face on the front.

Music played through speakers as loved ones sat in the shade enjoying a meal, many sharing a laugh or telling a story about the brother and friend they loved so dearly.

Joshuah’s sister Sera-Anne Avei said there have been "a lot of angry moments," but her main message was one of gratitude.

“For us as a family to be able to say thank you for all of the memories, the tributes and just the continued love that's poured in, I think that's the biggest and the most important thing,” she said.

Joshuah Tasi. (Source: Supplied)

Avei took a deep breath, saying "forgiveness is key and we want it to stop here."

She said since his death there have been many tears shed by the family who realised just how loved Joshuah was within the Beach Haven community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who knew Josh would agree that it’s just going to be really hard to forget.”