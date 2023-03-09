Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama charged and in police custody

Fiji's former prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, and suspended police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have both been charged with abuse of office and will remain in custody overnight.

The pair were taken into the Police Criminal Investigations Department in Suva on Thursday afternoon for further questioning.

Late Thursday night, Fiji police's intelligence and investigations Sakeo Raikaci told media that police had full autonomy, and that investigations were ongoing.

This is the latest fall from grace for Bainimarama, who resigned from Parliament this week after he was suspended for three years for making seditious comments.

1News understands further charges are likely.

Earlier, Fiji's director of public prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, said it's alleged the pair stopped an active police investigation, and after reviewing evidence, he's given approval for the charges to be laid.

Fijivillage.com reports that charges involve complaints made to police in 2019 by the University of the South Pacific about the activities of former staff members.

1News understands police are also investigating other matters.