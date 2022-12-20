Fiji election: Sodelpa to form government with People’s Alliance

People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka (Source: Getty)

Fiji's Kingmaker SODELPA (Social Democratic Liberal Party) has chosen to form a coalition with the People's Alliance as the island nation's new government.

SODELPA said the decision was a tough one.

Thirty members of the board voted, with 14 votes going to Frank Bainimarama's Fiji First party and 16 to the People's Alliance Party.

Viliame Rgoibulu Gavoka, the leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) (Source: Getty)

It comes after Bainimarama's party lost its majority in parliament after winning 26 seats, tying with the People's Alliance NFP (National Federation Party) coalition, led by Sitiveni Rabuka.

SODELPA, led by Viliame Gavoka, was thrust into the role of deciding the next government with its three seats meaning it held the balance of power.

The party's decision ends Bainimarama's long reign as Fiji's leader.