Exclusive: Fijian PM Rabuka speaks on his sweeping changes

Fiji's new prime minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, has delivered a brutal defence of measures taken against figures associated with the previous government, comparing them to "cancer".

He made the comment in an exclusive interview with 1News Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

In response to the suggestion that he was going too far and too fast with the measures, Rabuka asked, “how long can you continue living with cancer?”

It follows the three-year suspension from parliament of former PM Frank Bainimarama, who originally came to power in a coup.

Bainimarama was ousted after calling on Fiji’s president and military to take action against the fragile coalition around Rabuka - who is himself a former coup leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allies of Bainimarama have been stripped of power - with both the police commissioner and head of prisons having been suspended from their roles.

Former attorney general Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum was also forced to resign his seat, after taking up a different public office in contravention of Fiji’s constitution.

University of Canterbury professor Steven Ratuva told 1News that under the previous regime, “there was a lot of nepotism, a lot of patronage and bad governance taking place, and this is just being unearthed.”

Rabuka said he was aware the political situation is precarious.

“I am old enough to know I cannot believe everything is perfect.

"I must suspect that there will be elements that deliberately, for political reasons, will try to destabilise the coalition," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military continues to have a significant constitutional role in Fiji after changes, made under Bainimarama in 2013, tasked them with protecting the "wellbeing" of the country.

PM Rabuka said this would be looked at, and he would "talk about it more with the upper echelons of the military".

“I am sure they are now coming to realise it cannot be totally tasked with that they have to work with the political govt and the rest of the nation,” he said.

The December election saw former PM Bainimarama’s party, Fiji First, win the most seats.

However, Rabuka’s People’s Alliance party was able to cobble together a working majority made up of every other party in the country's parliament.