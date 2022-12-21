Fiji election: Kingmaker fracturing ahead of crucial day at parliament

The political situation in Fiji remains extremely tenuous today despite a new coalition - with Sitiveni Rabuka poised to be Prime Minister - being announced last night.

Incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has yet to concede and the kingmaker Social Democratic Liberation Party (SODELPA) is fracturing.

Following last week’s elections both the Fiji First Party and People's Alliance-NFP coalition had 26 seats each and it was up to SODELPA, with only three seats, to decide who it wanted to form a government with.

After negotiations and presentations from both parties SODELPA last night announced its 30-member management board had chosen the People's Alliance with a close 16-14 vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there were widespread celebrations with Rabuka supporters chanting “new PM, new PM”, the kingmaker party is falling apart.

SODELPA general secretary Lenaitasi Duru quit after the result, alleging there was bribery at the table. 1News has obtained a letter he’s written to parliament asking for a deferment.

"This request is based on the SODELPA constitutional anomalies of members that participated in the vote to determine our coalition partner to form government from December 2022."

Parliament was expected to sit today to select the speaker, deputy speaker and Prime Minister, who is voted for in a secret ballot.

Whether Rabuka will be Prime Minister is dependent on the three SODELPA MP’s following their party directive to vote for him.

People's Alliance supporters celebrate (Source: 1News)

The daughter of one of the MPs - Viliame Gavoka - is married to the Attorney General and Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, although he said he has always managed to keep the family and political situation separate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know we’ve been two political rivals for eight years in parliament and that was pretty clear in the fall of parliament…there’s no family,” he told media. “But outside parliament we are family – its like a rugby match you know, for the 80 minutes you go for it, afterwards you go for a drink or something”.

The split in SODELPA over their new coalition partner is concerning.

Last night SODELPA heavyweight and Rewa high chief Ro Teimumu Kepa fired warning shots.

“We are the smallest in the coalition partner and I hope you are going to look after us, you are not going to bully us because we can be bullies too,” she said.

In an interview with 1News Rabuka called for calm.

"You know there’s always a winner and always a loser…even if it comes down to penalty kicks.”

When asked if he had any message for Frank Bainimarama he said losing an election is not the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Play your cards right, use your team well and work hard”.

But given Bainimarama has refused to concede this election and the evolving political instability he’s unlikely to be heading to the opposition ranks as soon as Rabuka would like him to.