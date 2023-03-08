Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

The All Whites will have some familiar faces joining them for their upcoming series against China with three members of the 2010 FIFA World Cup squad joining team staff.

Simon Elliott, Rory Fallon and Glen Moss have all joined interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley’s ranks for the upcoming series.

Elliott and Fallon will join as assistant coaches with Moss joining as goalkeeping coach.

“We speak a lot as a team about the legendary 2010 side, so it’s great to bring that experience into camp for these games,” Bazeley said.

“I know Glen, Rory and Simon well. All have had distinguished careers and know what it takes to represent their country."

Bazeley is in charge of the All Whites currently after New Zealand Football awkwardly navigated the current status of their recruitment process last month, with Canada manager John Herdman quashing rumours he was taking over the side.

That led NZF to announce they were in "positive dialogue" with their preferred candidate - who apparently wasn't Herdman - but they weren't able to join the side at the time due to unexpected family matters that required dealing with first which has delayed their signing.

Bazeley was installed in the interim and now has an extra 122 international matches worth of experience in his staff.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them as we kick off the new World Cup cycle against China later this month," Bazeley said of the trio.

Elliott joins from Davis Legacy Soccer Club in California where he works as Director of Coaching. Previously Elliott was head coach of Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship.

Fallon joins from Wellington Phoenix where he is Head of Youth Development at Wellington Phoenix Academy while Moss arrives from Macarthur FC where he is the goalkeeping coach for the A-League Men side.

The All Whites play China on Thursday 23 March at 7pm at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland and on Sunday 26 March at 4pm at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Both games feature curtain raiser fixtures with New Zealand U-22 taking on a China U-24 team.