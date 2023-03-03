Football
1News

All Whites locked in to play Sweden in June

8:58am

The All Whites have been locked in to a friendly match against Sweden in June, with the Kiwi side travelling to Stockholm for the fixture.

The match against the world No. 23 side is the third confirmed fixture for the All Whites this year, with two games against China in Auckland and Wellington to be played later this month.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said they had made a commitment to make sure the national teams would be playing in every possible international window.

“With the games against China this month in Auckland and Wellington, and this fixture the first of many overseas internationals games we will be announcing, this is an exciting time for the team.

“I know the players can’t wait to kick off the new World Cup cycle and that starts this month at Mt Smart.”

The match in Stockholm will be played on June 16 at 7pm (June 17 at 5am NZT).

Football

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Government's debt fairness plans revealed

2:03

Government's debt fairness plans revealed

4 mins ago

Cops 'could have died' at Parliament riots - advocates

Cops 'could have died' at Parliament riots - advocates

18 mins ago

PM in cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu declares state of emergency

PM in cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu declares state of emergency

37 mins ago

Wānaka woman the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan

6:05

Wānaka woman the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan

38 mins ago

Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

45 mins ago

Ram-raids see 465% increase in two years

Ram-raids see 465% increase in two years
1
2
3
4
5
6