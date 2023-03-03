All Whites locked in to play Sweden in June

The All Whites have been locked in to a friendly match against Sweden in June, with the Kiwi side travelling to Stockholm for the fixture.

The match against the world No. 23 side is the third confirmed fixture for the All Whites this year, with two games against China in Auckland and Wellington to be played later this month.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said they had made a commitment to make sure the national teams would be playing in every possible international window.

“With the games against China this month in Auckland and Wellington, and this fixture the first of many overseas internationals games we will be announcing, this is an exciting time for the team.

“I know the players can’t wait to kick off the new World Cup cycle and that starts this month at Mt Smart.”

The match in Stockholm will be played on June 16 at 7pm (June 17 at 5am NZT).