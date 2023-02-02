NZF insist 'positive' chat ongoing with 'preferred candidate'

New Zealand Football insist they remain in "positive dialogue" with their leading prospect to take over the All Whites after a rollercoaster 24 hours involving former Football Ferns coach and current Canada men's manager John Herdman.

NZF released a statement this afternoon regarding the All Whites coaching role Herdman shot down reports he was their lead target with a statement this morning, saying he had turned down an offer to return to Aotearoa.

"New Zealand Football remain in positive dialogue with our preferred candidate for the permanent All Whites head coach role," the organisation said in a statement.

"We will not be commenting on media speculation for the position. We will also not be commenting on individual candidates."

NZF said their immediate focus was on the All Whites' upcoming games against China which they announced yesterday when they revealed New Zealand under-20’s coach Darren Bazeley will oversee the national team in the interim.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Herdman looks on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Source: Getty)

NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell told 1News yesterday the leading candidate was "offshore" and "still interested" in the role but had unexpected family matters to deal with first which had delayed their signing.

“The reality is in life sometimes you get curve balls and this is a family health situation that couldn't be avoided and came from the blue,” Pragnell said.

It’s believed Herdman was preferred ahead of Bazeley and current Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, while Des Buckingham earlier ruled himself out after recommitting to Mumbai City.