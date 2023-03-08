Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting

A 24-year-old has been charged with multiple offences after a shooting in Lower Hutt early on Saturday morning.

The Moera man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said the victim was now in stable condition.

"One person, who sustained a gunshot wound, was transported by police to hospital in a serious condition.

"He underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition," he said.

"Police would like to assure the public this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat.

"We would like to thank members of the community for their cooperation, and for providing information that assisted our enquiries."

On Saturday, police said they responded to a report of shots being fired near Randwick Road, Moera, at about 1.15am.