Search for offender after person shot in Lower Hutt

Police responded to a report of "a number of shots" being fired near Randwick Road, Moera in Lower Hutt about 1.15am today.

One person, who was wounded by a gunshot, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"The offender fled the scene," police added.

"Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the offender. We do not believe there is a risk to the public."

Anyone who may have seen, or has CCTV footage of, vehicles in the Moera area from 1am this morning onwards is asked to call 105.