Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle now just 4

11:53am
Flooding in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

The number of people who remain uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle has been reduced to just four.

This latest number means thousands of people have been able to reconnect with family and friends after being cut off when the cyclone first hit.

In a statement, police said they would be able to provide information regarding those who are still uncontactable later today.

Last week, the family of a man missing in the aftermath of the cyclone spoke of their desperate search to find him, with no leads on his whereabouts.

Joseph Ahuriri, 40, was travelling to the East Coast to visit family when the cyclone began impacting Hawke's Bay.

His partner Clarissa Poi tried to contact him last Tuesday night but couldn't get through.

"I hoped it was just due to lack of service in Hawke’s Bay," she told 1News.

"Then when more power and service came back on, and the roads opened up, and there was still nothing — it started getting a lot heavier."

She then drove to Hastings to search for Joseph, also checking the Napier hotel he had booked in to stay at with no luck.

Police arrest 25 in affected regions

Police say they made 25 arrests in the 24 hours to 7pm yesterday evening, responding to 492 calls for assistance.

Of those calls, 10 were reports of burglaries, four were for stolen vehicles, and 54 were family harm incidents.

Twenty-five people were arrested and are facing a variety of charges which include serious assault, destruction of property, disorder and theft.

Thirteen were in Hawke's Bay, with 12 in Tairāwhiti.

Police said these stats remain within the normal range.

