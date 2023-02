One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 in Lochiel this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene near Invercargill at around 12.20am.

Three people were taken to hospital.

One person died in hospital while the other two remain in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

The serious Crash unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.