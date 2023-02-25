New Zealand
1News

Hundreds of boaties visit one of NZ's most remote pizzerias

6:45am

Now how far would you go for a pizza? How about a small island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf? That's what hundreds of boaties are prepared to do every summer.

Woody Bay Pizzeria is in full pizza-making swing on the tiny Rakino Island. The island only has a population of about 20 residents.

"The locals support us very, very well, but there's not that many of them, and they're not gonna eat pizza every night!" the pizzeria's Alf Newton said.

While Seven Sharp was there, young family and friends of the pizzeria were providing some much-needed helping hands.

"This is year three," he said. "The first year paid for the building, which is just tacked onto my house."

On his best day, Newton said the Woody Bay Pizzeria has served up 155 pies to hungry visitors.

Watch the full story in the video above

New ZealandFood and DrinkAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Drone strike kills two al-Qaida-linked operatives in Syria

Drone strike kills two al-Qaida-linked operatives in Syria

44 mins ago

Tornado hits Waihi, more than 2000 homes without power

Tornado hits Waihi, more than 2000 homes without power

8:11am

Slips, surface flooding sees road closures across North Island

Slips, surface flooding sees road closures across North Island

7:27am

Explainer: Is Chris Hipkins an elected prime minister?

1:35

Explainer: Is Chris Hipkins an elected prime minister?

6:45am

Hundreds of boaties visit one of NZ's most remote pizzerias

4:03

Hundreds of boaties visit one of NZ's most remote pizzerias

6:17am

Roads re-open after Northland cut off from Auckland overnight

Roads re-open after Northland cut off from Auckland overnight
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Roads re-open after Northland cut off from Auckland overnight

Gang member at centre of Henderson warrant found dead

Plane struck by lightning amid wild weather at Auckland Airport

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update