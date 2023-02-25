Hundreds of boaties visit one of NZ's most remote pizzerias

Now how far would you go for a pizza? How about a small island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf? That's what hundreds of boaties are prepared to do every summer.

Woody Bay Pizzeria is in full pizza-making swing on the tiny Rakino Island. The island only has a population of about 20 residents.

"The locals support us very, very well, but there's not that many of them, and they're not gonna eat pizza every night!" the pizzeria's Alf Newton said.

While Seven Sharp was there, young family and friends of the pizzeria were providing some much-needed helping hands.

"This is year three," he said. "The first year paid for the building, which is just tacked onto my house."

On his best day, Newton said the Woody Bay Pizzeria has served up 155 pies to hungry visitors.

