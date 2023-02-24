New Zealand
Wellington community gathers to mark 1 year of Ukraine war

7:56am

Around 100 people gathered on Wellington’s waterfront this morning to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, one year after Russia’s invasion began.

The group sang songs and held sunflowers, watching the sunrise while flying Ukrainian and Polish flags.

A number of representatives from the Ukrainian community in Wellington gave speeches, along with Defence Minister Andrew Little and Mayor Tory Whanau.

People gather on Wellington's waterfront to protest the invasion.

Another protest is also set to be held in Nelson at midday today, organised by Tauoko Ukraine.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and MP Rachel Boyack will speak at the event, marking the occasion.

The events come as Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the new sanctions on 87 individuals and reiterated Aotearoa's opposition to Russia's invasion.

People gather on Wellington's waterfront one year after Russia's invasion.

"These new sanctions against 87 Russian individuals is our second largest round of sanctions yet. The group includes political actors with strategic relevance to Russia and proximity to Putin," she said.

"It also includes Members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, who sought to legitimise the attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty through sham referenda in the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine."

It comes after 31 Kiwis were sanctioned by Russia last month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry banned several prominent Kiwis, including news media executives and Clarke Gayford, the fiancé of Jacinda Ardern.

So far, over 1000 individuals and over 350 entities have been sanctioned by the New Zealand Government.

