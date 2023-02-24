NZ hits Russia with new sanctions as Ukraine war marks 1 year

New Zealand has levelled "one of its largest rounds of sanctions" against Russia to date, as it marks one year since the war in Ukraine began.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the new sanctions on 87 individuals and reiterated Aotearoa's opposition to Russia's invasion.

"These new sanctions against 87 Russian individuals is our second largest round of sanctions yet. The group includes political actors who have strategic relevance to Russia, and proximity to Putin," she said.



"It also includes Members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, who sought to legitimise the attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty through sham referenda in the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine."

"The military personnel we have chosen to sanction have had active roles in the conflict.



"As with our previous sanctions, these automatically extend to relatives and associates of listed persons."

It comes after 31 further Kiwis were sanctioned by Russia last month. Aotearoa has also joined an international coalition of 36 countries calling to ban Russia from the Olympics.

The Russian Foreign Ministry banned several prominent Kiwis, including news media executives and Clarke Gayford, the fiancé of Jacinda Ardern.

On Friday, Mahuta said Aotearoa's response to Russia's invasion had been "unprecedented" in the past year and complemented by military, humanitarian, legal and financial support to Ukraine.

Weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Parliament unanimously passed the Russia Sanctions Act - passing a law enabling New Zealand to impose unilateral sanctions on Russia outside those designated by the United Nations Security Council.

Since then, New Zealand has sanctioned over 1000 individuals, over 350 entities, and implemented trade measures against Russia.