Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Tini o Rehua

18 mins ago
Te Tini o Rehua was established to provide an opportunity to educate people from all backgrounds and walks of life in Māori culture and knowledge using haka as the platform.

Te Tini o Rehua welcome people of all hapū and iwi affiliations to be a part of their kapa. Established in 2017, they are from the Rangitāne rohe and are affiliated with Parewahawaha/Māirikiri marae. Their name Te Tini o Rehua is a call back to Rehua as the source of knowledge and history.

Click here to view their performance.

The group were established to provide an opportunity to educate people in Māori culture and knowledge using haka as the platform.

Their motto is “kia tū tangata, kia tū Māori” and speaks directly to the group’s aspiration to enable its members to be able to stand with confidence within Te Ao Māori.

Black, white and orange are the group’s colours and the niho taniwha patterns found on the pari, tātua and tīpari were designed by the late grandmother of Pita Savage.

The group’s leaders are Nigo Maruera and Pita Savage, with Pita Savage also serving as manukura tāne and Teia-Rei Savage serving as the manukura wahine.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Ka Hura

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Poi Atu Taku Poi

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Wai Ki Uta

Poi Te Tukutuku o Te Rangi

Haka Kiri Haehaea

Whakawātea (exit) He Hauwhenua

Te Matatini day three schedule.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

7 mins ago

16 mins ago

18 mins ago

25 mins ago

BREAKING

37 mins ago

50 mins ago

