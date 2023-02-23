Te Ao Māori
1News

Te Matatini: Leaders inspire on day 2, gender roles challenged

7:25pm

At every Matatini, each kapa haka group at the national competition is co-led by a man and a woman.

They command the stage and get the best out of their team, the best being recognised at the finals. But other gender roles aren't set in stone, with one team challenging the norm on the second day of competition.

In Angitū, Tuhoe Tamaiparea and Pere Wihongi challenged gender roles by standing in the poi line, alongside their female teammates — with leadership backing their takatapui members.

"It's a huge, huge step for us... we've been longing to do the poi on a Matatini stage and as our authentic self," Wihongi said.

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandTe MatatiniTe Ao MāoriArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria

3:19

New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria

47 mins ago

Families struggle to find accommodation after Auckland floods

2:22

Families struggle to find accommodation after Auckland floods

8:10pm

Harry Styles required to take part in NZ's 2023 Census

Harry Styles required to take part in NZ's 2023 Census

7:55pm

Hawke's Bay locals worried about dwindling volunteer numbers

2:24

Hawke's Bay locals worried about dwindling volunteer numbers

7:34pm

Gloriavale woman reacts to best friend's allegations

Gloriavale woman reacts to best friend's allegations

7:25pm

Te Matatini: Leaders inspire on day 2, gender roles challenged

2:10

Te Matatini: Leaders inspire on day 2, gender roles challenged
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Poutūmāro

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Te Tū Mataora