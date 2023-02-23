Te Matatini: Leaders inspire on day 2, gender roles challenged

At every Matatini, each kapa haka group at the national competition is co-led by a man and a woman.

They command the stage and get the best out of their team, the best being recognised at the finals. But other gender roles aren't set in stone, with one team challenging the norm on the second day of competition.

In Angitū, Tuhoe Tamaiparea and Pere Wihongi challenged gender roles by standing in the poi line, alongside their female teammates — with leadership backing their takatapui members.

"It's a huge, huge step for us... we've been longing to do the poi on a Matatini stage and as our authentic self," Wihongi said.

