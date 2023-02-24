Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue

Established in 1958, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue are from the Te Arawa rohe and are affiliated with Ngāti Whakaue iwi.

Click here to view their performance.

The group’s key aspiration is to run their wānanga and practices exclusively in te reo Māori and inform that approximately 85% of the wider whānau involved can speak Māori actively and that most of the team can understand te reo Māori.

Whakaue iho, ake!” is the group’s guiding kaupapa which is about instilling and displaying pride in their Ngāti Whakaue identity through honouring the late elders of Ngāti Whakaue who were exemplary orators, kaikaranga, singers right down to the people who manned their marae kitchens. And it is with that in mind the group is actively involved in researching their tribal history to find stories to shine a light on in the performing arts space.

Their colours are maroon, black and white.

Their kākahu represents the iwi’s six hapū (Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Te Rorooterangi, Ngāti Tunohopu, Ngāti Pukaki, Ngāti Te Rangiiwaho and Ngāti Taeotu) and their rohe as exemplified in their pepeha:

ko Ngongotaha te maunga,

ko Utuhina te awa,

ko Te Rotoruanuiakahumatamomoe te roto moana,

ko Tamatekapua te marae,

Mai Maketu ki Tongariro,

Ngāti Whakaue ki uta, Ngāti Whakaue ki tai

Cori Marsters and Te Ngāwari Wright are the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and both are a part of the group’s leadership team which also includes Tenga Rangitauira, Mihaere Kirby, Corine Mihaere, Maharaia Chisnall, and Tamahau Palmer.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Karanga Whātua

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Ipu Whakaata a Pūhaorangi

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) E Tā Rāpata

Poi Poi Hawaiki

Haka Makawe

Whakawātea (exit) Taku Patu! Taku Patu!