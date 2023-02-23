Shark which killed Aussie tourist believed to have been caught

Shark hunters in New Caledonia believe they’ve caught the predator which fatally mauled an Australian tourist.

Father of three Chris Davis was attacked by a shark while swimming next to a pontoon about 150m from the beach in the capital Nouméa.

The 59-year-old was bitten several times, on both arms and one of his legs.

Two people in a nearby boat tried to rescue Davis but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Chateau-Royal beach was reportedly busy at the time of the shark attack, with many people witnessing it unfold from the shore.

Yesterday the shark believed to have been responsible for the attack was caught.

The four-metre tiger shark was pictured dead on a fishing vessel by authorities.

Three weeks ago a 49-year-old woman was also mauled by a shark in the same spot.