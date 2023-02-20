World
1News

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

16 mins ago
Shark fin (file photo).

Shark fin (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

An Australian tourist was killed by a shark at a popular New Caledonia beach yesterday.

The Guardian reported the 59-year-old man was attacked by a shark while swimming next to a pontoon about 150m from the beach in the capital Nouméa.

Authorities told The Guardian the man was bitten several times, on both arms and one of his legs.

Two people in a nearby boat tried to rescue the man but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Chateau-Royal beach was reportedly busy at the time of the shark attack, with many people witnessing it unfold from the shore.

Nouméa's mayor Sonia Lagarde ordered Chateau-Royal and surrounding beaches to close for a time after the attack.

The Guardian reports a 49-year-old swimmer was seriously injured by a shark last month, also near the Chateau-Royal beach. A surfer was attacked by a shark a few days later in the same area but was not injured.

WorldAnimals

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

Medical emergency sees Interislander ferry return to Wellington

16 mins ago

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

21 mins ago

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

Tiger Woods says golf return 'more difficult' than he let on

23 mins ago

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

Sheep trapped for days on Hawke's Bay rooftop rescued

45 mins ago

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

4:25

With no cash, Eftpos, Tairāwhiti store allowing IOUs

1:57pm

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain

South Island to be hit with sudden cold snap, heavy rain
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Amid quake's devastation, parallel rescue bid targets pets

German ballet director smears dog poo on critic after review

Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine's Day

Jailed Texas man who stole zoo monkeys says he'd do it again