Australian tourist killed by shark in New Caledonia

An Australian tourist was killed by a shark at a popular New Caledonia beach yesterday.

The Guardian reported the 59-year-old man was attacked by a shark while swimming next to a pontoon about 150m from the beach in the capital Nouméa.

Authorities told The Guardian the man was bitten several times, on both arms and one of his legs.

Two people in a nearby boat tried to rescue the man but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Chateau-Royal beach was reportedly busy at the time of the shark attack, with many people witnessing it unfold from the shore.

Nouméa's mayor Sonia Lagarde ordered Chateau-Royal and surrounding beaches to close for a time after the attack.

The Guardian reports a 49-year-old swimmer was seriously injured by a shark last month, also near the Chateau-Royal beach. A surfer was attacked by a shark a few days later in the same area but was not injured.