Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Uri Taniwha

48 mins ago
“Ko te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori he mea poipoia e Ngā Uri Taniwha mā roto i ngā akoranga o Te Whare Rēhia." (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Established in 2017, Ngā Uri Taniwha are a pan-tribal group based in the Te Whanganui-a-Tara rohe and affiliate with Te Kākano o te Aroha marae. It was formerly known as Te Rau Taiohi Young Māori Club and it serves as a haven for urban Māori.

Click here to view their performance.

The kaupapa of Ngā Uri Taniwha is to create space for urban whānau so they can have a tūrangawaewae away from their haukāinga (home).

Ngā Uri Taniwha explain that performing arts, kapa haka, is a means to enable transfer of Māori language and cultural knowledge.

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

"Ko tētahi o ngā whāinga o te kapa, kia akona, kia wānangahia, kia kawea hoki ngā kōrero takiwā o Te Whanganui-a-Tara ki ngā ahurewa katoa."

The group's colours are green, grey, black and white and their kākahu sports designs representing Ngake and Whātaitai and the formation of the Wellington coastline.

Te Rangiua Temara is the group's manukura tāne, while Rahera Davies serves as the group's manukura wahine. Rahera Davies, Hamiora Toia and Pitau Hitaua are the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Moe Ara Rā

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Ka Ihi Nei Au

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Ngā manu kōrero

Poi He Manawa Tāukiuki

Haka E Te Ahorangi E Tā

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Taumata Haka

