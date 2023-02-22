'Hive of spies' uncovered in Australia

Australia's facing "unprecedented" levels of surveillance, after the country's intelligence boss revealed a "hive of spies" have been removed from the country in the last year.

Director-General for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Mike Burgess said in a speech last night that Australians were being targeted more than ever.

He revealed that journalists, military veterans and judges were among those being targeted.

"The spies were undeclared — in other words, they were working under cover," he said.

"Some were put in place years earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Proxies and agents were recruited as part of a wider network. Among other malicious activities, they wanted to steal sensitive information."

While Burgess opted not to name the countries involved, he was quick to say the "hive is history".

"We confronted them, and working with our partners, we removed them from this country, privately and professionally."

Burgess said the ASIO had noted repeated attempts to hack into Australian media outlets, looking for journalists' sources and ways to influence their reporting.

In one instance, a foreign intelligence service drew up a list of influential journalists and planned to offer them all-expenses paid "study tours", where they'd be introduced to "spies in disguise" who'd influence their reporting.

The ASIO also said Australians are being targeted on social media.

Burgess said a "quick scan" had revealed nearly 16,000 Australians publicly declaring they have a security clearance, and 1000 more revealing they worked in the intelligence community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I appreciate people want to sell themselves to prospective employers and may need to mention they have a security clearance, but doing it on a professional networking site is reckless. These people may as well add 'high-value target' to their profiles."