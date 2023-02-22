Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Waerenga Te Kaha

Waerenga Te Kaha was established to educate future generations about Māori performing arts as well as taking the dialect and customs of Te Tai Tokerau to the world.

"Ko te whāngai i te hunga o āpōpō ki ngā kai karioi a Hinerēhia, a Tānerore me te hāpai ake i ngā akoranga a Marino Ka Tō, wānanga ako o Ngāti Hine me te kawe i te reo me te tū o Te Tai Tokerau ki te ao."

Tātai Henare and Hari Hohepa are the manukura tāne and manukura respectively and both along with Tapeka Henare serve as the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Kawiti Ka Wawata

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Kōhanga Reo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Ko Au Ki Muri Nei E

Poi Te Ihi Ihi Nuku

Haka Te Aka Whaiora

Whakawātea (exit) Hineamaru