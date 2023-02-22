Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Waerenga Te Kaha

8:28pm
Waerenga Te Kaha's constituent iwi is Ngāti Hine and their rohe is Te Tai Tokerau.

Waerenga Te Kaha's constituent iwi is Ngāti Hine and their rohe is Te Tai Tokerau. (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Waerenga Te Kaha was established to educate future generations about Māori performing arts as well as taking the dialect and customs of Te Tai Tokerau to the world.

"Ko te whāngai i te hunga o āpōpō ki ngā kai karioi a Hinerēhia, a Tānerore me te hāpai ake i ngā akoranga a Marino Ka Tō, wānanga ako o Ngāti Hine me te kawe i te reo me te tū o Te Tai Tokerau ki te ao."

Tātai Henare and Hari Hohepa are the manukura tāne and manukura respectively and both along with Tapeka Henare serve as the group's leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Kawiti Ka Wawata

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Kōhanga Reo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Ko Au Ki Muri Nei E

Poi Te Ihi Ihi Nuku

Haka Te Aka Whaiora

Whakawātea (exit) Hineamaru

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

52 mins ago

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

2:34

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

9:44pm

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

2:41

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

9:42pm

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:16pm

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

2:18

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

9:13pm

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

3:11

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

9:00pm

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Aotea Ūtanganui

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Iti Kahurangi

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru