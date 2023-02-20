New Zealand
1News

Two facing charges after gun allegedly fired during fight

3:23pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two men are facing charges after a gun was allegedly fired during a fight in Canterbury.

Canterbury Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Pareora today over alleged offending in Christchurch and Temuka.

"The man's warrant was issued following an altercation between himself and another member of the public in which he allegedly discharged a firearm," Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said.

"He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today on five charges including possessing an offensive weapon, drug and driving-related charges."

A 40-year-old man was also arrested by police at the Pareora address over a firearm offence.

"He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court tomorrow facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm."

Around 19 grams of cannabis was also located at the address and will likely to lead to further charges.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

55 mins ago

Gang whānau gather for joint hui on abuse in state care

Gang whānau gather for joint hui on abuse in state care

5:42pm

'Meaningless, toothless' - Accessibility bill skewered

1:06

'Meaningless, toothless' - Accessibility bill skewered

5:20pm

State of emergency extended, $300m for cyclone recovery

State of emergency extended, $300m for cyclone recovery

5:15pm

'It's coming' - Experts worried about female athlete brain injuries

'It's coming' - Experts worried about female athlete brain injuries

4:53pm

Lorde postpones Hawke's Bay shows amid recovery efforts

Lorde postpones Hawke's Bay shows amid recovery efforts

4:36pm

Sting cancels Napier show, will donate to cyclone relief fund

Sting cancels Napier show, will donate to cyclone relief fund
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Gang whānau gather for joint hui on abuse in state care

Man charged over 'violent' robberies on Auckland's North Shore

Scammers taking advantage of Cyclone Gabrielle tragedy

Migrant workers brought to NZ illegally, paid below minimum wage