Two facing charges after gun allegedly fired during fight

Two men are facing charges after a gun was allegedly fired during a fight in Canterbury.

Canterbury Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Pareora today over alleged offending in Christchurch and Temuka.

"The man's warrant was issued following an altercation between himself and another member of the public in which he allegedly discharged a firearm," Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said.

"He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today on five charges including possessing an offensive weapon, drug and driving-related charges."

A 40-year-old man was also arrested by police at the Pareora address over a firearm offence.

"He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court tomorrow facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm."

Around 19 grams of cannabis was also located at the address and will likely to lead to further charges.