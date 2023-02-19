Man arrested after Auckland bus stabbing

A man has been charged after a stabbing on an Auckland bus earlier this week.

The 21-year-old is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said in a statement that police were supporting people affected by the incident.

"Police were called to the incident on Symonds Street at about 8.10pm on 16 February."

The person who was stabbed is in stable condition in hospital.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," Brand said.