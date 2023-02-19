New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after Auckland bus stabbing

2:18pm
A file photo of a double-decker bus passing by a Northern Busway station in Auckland.

A file photo of a double-decker bus passing by a Northern Busway station in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

A man has been charged after a stabbing on an Auckland bus earlier this week.

The 21-year-old is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said in a statement that police were supporting people affected by the incident.

"Police were called to the incident on Symonds Street at about 8.10pm on 16 February."

The person who was stabbed is in stable condition in hospital.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," Brand said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

LIVE

Watch live: Police speak in Hastings as cyclone recovery continues

Watch live: Police speak in Hastings as cyclone recovery continues

25 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Eskdale flooded before emergency alert received

Cyclone Gabrielle: Eskdale flooded before emergency alert received

45 mins ago

US Tesla driver killed after plowing into fire truck

US Tesla driver killed after plowing into fire truck

2:34pm

Rissington residents among those trying to pick up pieces

4:13

Rissington residents among those trying to pick up pieces

2:18pm

Man arrested after Auckland bus stabbing

Man arrested after Auckland bus stabbing

2:15pm

NZ not yet taking action on Chinese-made CCTV cameras

NZ not yet taking action on Chinese-made CCTV cameras
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Police seek information after Dunedin man seriously injured

Housing plans too driven by business - developer

Robberies, shootings concern Napier mayor as arrests made

Police give advice for students ahead of Orientation Week